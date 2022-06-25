Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.90) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OXB stock opened at GBX 481 ($5.89) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 414 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,678 ($20.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 737.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In related news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 2,467 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,254.50). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($24,360.85).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

