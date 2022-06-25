Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.9%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 88,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 126,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $111,195.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,622,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,042,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 345,059 shares of company stock worth $1,660,150 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.