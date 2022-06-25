Sabal Trust CO Invests $238,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $391.25 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

