Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

