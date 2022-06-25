SafeCapital 24 Hour Volume Hits $182.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,752.90 and $182.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00127678 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

