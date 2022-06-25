Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $272.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.