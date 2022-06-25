Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

