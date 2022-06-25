San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.47). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 285,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.75.

About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

