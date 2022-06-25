Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 221,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 233,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (SSLZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.