Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 221,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 233,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

