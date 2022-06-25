Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SARTF. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.04.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

