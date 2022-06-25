Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.27. 383,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 226,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

