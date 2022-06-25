Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SCHO stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

