Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.
SCHO stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.