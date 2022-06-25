Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

