Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.