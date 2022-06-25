Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,215 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,497,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 224,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

