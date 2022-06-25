Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,603 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

