Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $208.00 at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2026 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.92.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Seagen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.