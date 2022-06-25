SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

SEAS stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

