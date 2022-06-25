Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

