Sentinel Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and $4.28 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014489 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

