Shopify Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 29th (NYSE:SHOP)

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of SHOP opened at $385.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.48 and a 200-day moving average of $728.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 52 week low of $297.64 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $893.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,793,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.