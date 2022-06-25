Signata Price Tops $0.0397 on Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $444.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

