SimpliFi Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SimpliFi Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 75.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $3,585,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

