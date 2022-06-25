Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.