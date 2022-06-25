SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.86.

SITE opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

