SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.86.
SITE opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.
In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
