Skrumble Network Price Hits $0.0004 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $359,975.76 and $22,080.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,377.17 or 1.00002570 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

