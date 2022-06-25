SKY (LON:SKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($21.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($21.14). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($21.16), with a volume of 75,802 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,727.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,727.50.
About SKY (LON:SKY)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.