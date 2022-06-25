Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.64.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.