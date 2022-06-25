Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.