Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,664.92

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,664.92 and approximately $557.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

