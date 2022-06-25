Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0074

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $258,082.10 and $458.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00128047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00074754 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.