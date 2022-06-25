Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 25715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

SMGZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.27) to GBX 1,775 ($21.74) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.35) to GBX 1,620 ($19.84) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

