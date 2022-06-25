Smoothy Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $69,369.96 and $165,652.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00146373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars.

