SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.73

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 446,429 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

