SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.73

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 446,429 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

