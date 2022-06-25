SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.49 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $60.49 million and $1.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00129372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

