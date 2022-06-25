Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DALXF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DALXF opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

