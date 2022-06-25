SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.