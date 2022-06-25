SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

ONEV stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95.

