Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0555 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 825,927,282 coins and its circulating supply is 738,447,197 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

