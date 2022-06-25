Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $38,276.80 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

