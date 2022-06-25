Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $38,276.80 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.