Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $24.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.