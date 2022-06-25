StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

