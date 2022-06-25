StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CORR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.