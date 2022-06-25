StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

FNWB stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

