StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.41. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.