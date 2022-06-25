StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.