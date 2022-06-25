StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

