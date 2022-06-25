StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

