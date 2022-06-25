StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 152,029 shares of company stock valued at $783,534 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

